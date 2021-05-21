Zoom launches platform to host large virtual events

21 May 2021 14:49 IST

Video-conferencing app Zoom on Thursday launched a paid platform to enable users to host large-scale virtual events. The move comes as several events including large conferences and concerts worldwide continue to be held virtually.

Zoom Events will enable businesses to host and monetise both small and large events like sales summits and user conferences, aimed at recreating the in-person experience, the company said in a statement.

The new product will be replacing OnZoom, a paid platform to allow users to host small-scale events including fitness classes and live shows, that was rolled out in October last year. While OnZoom catered to individuals, entrepreneurs and small businesses, Zoom Events can host multi-day conferences as well.

Users can also create an event hub on the platform to manage and share events. The platform will also enable customisable ticketing, attendee registration and billing in the same portal. Hosts can also track event statistics including revenue and attendance.

The feature will be rolled out publicly in the next few months, Zoom said in a statement.

The video-conferencing app witnessed tremendous growth last year, hosting over 200 million participants daily, according to app analytics firm App Annie. The app was also the most downloaded app on both Android and iOS app stores for several months last year.