GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Zomato users can now schedule order 2 days in advance

Zomato’s order scheduling is available at more than 35,000 restaurants across 30 cities

Published - October 26, 2024 12:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Zomato users can now schedule order 2 days in advance

Zomato users can now schedule order 2 days in advance | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Zomato has added the order scheduling feature to give users an option to schedule deliveries from 2 hours to 2 days in advance. Zomato’s order scheduling is available at more than 35,000 restaurants across 30 cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Raipur, Ahmedabad, and others.

The online food aggregator said that food will be freshly prepared.

Zomato said advance orders help restaurants fill gaps during slower periods, which could translate into a steady stream of additional orders.

The order scheduling would be done from a selection of restaurants that have consistently adhered to kitchen preparation time, and have high availability, added Zomato.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Zomato will notify restaurants ahead of scheduled orders ensuring they have ample time to prepare and deliver on time.

Restaurants can control which items or categories are available for scheduled orders.

For order cancellation though, user can cancel up to three hours before the scheduled delivery time.

“We understand that sometimes, you may want to plan your order in advance. Whether it’s for a special occasion, a group lunch at the office, or your daily caffeine fix, planning when your food arrives just got easier,” said Zomato.

Recently, it has increased the platform fee across certain cities as well.

Published - October 26, 2024 12:28 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / gadgets (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.