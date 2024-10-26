Zomato users can now schedule order 2 days in advance

Zomato has added the order scheduling feature to give users an option to schedule deliveries from 2 hours to 2 days in advance. Zomato’s order scheduling is available at more than 35,000 restaurants across 30 cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Raipur, Ahmedabad, and others.

The online food aggregator said that food will be freshly prepared.

Zomato said advance orders help restaurants fill gaps during slower periods, which could translate into a steady stream of additional orders.

The order scheduling would be done from a selection of restaurants that have consistently adhered to kitchen preparation time, and have high availability, added Zomato.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Zomato will notify restaurants ahead of scheduled orders ensuring they have ample time to prepare and deliver on time.

Restaurants can control which items or categories are available for scheduled orders.

For order cancellation though, user can cancel up to three hours before the scheduled delivery time.

“We understand that sometimes, you may want to plan your order in advance. Whether it’s for a special occasion, a group lunch at the office, or your daily caffeine fix, planning when your food arrives just got easier,” said Zomato.

Recently, it has increased the platform fee across certain cities as well.