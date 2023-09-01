Zomato launches AI chatbot for filtered recommendations

September 01, 2023 03:55 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST

Zomato, the food delivery platform and restaurant aggregator, has introduced a personalised chatbot called Zomato AI, that can help customers choose what they want to order. A blog post released by Zomato stated that the bot is based on a multiple agent framework, meaning there are many decision-making agents involved, all of which are racing to achieve the same goal. The feature will be available to Zomato Gold customers only and will be rolled out in stages.

Unlike most chat assistants which respond to one message at a time, Zomato AI allows the user to type in several messages hinting at what they feel like eating. Say, the customer is in the mood to have Italian cuisine, barring pizza and wants to stick to vegetarian, the bot will then take all these preferences into consideration, and respond in real-time with options for the perfect dish to order along with the restaurant options to get them from.

“One of the significant advancements we’ve made is the creation of numerous functions on Zomato that we are able to expose to our AI agents. This allows the AI agents to dynamically call for whatever data they need in order to best serve the customer query,” the blog stated. Because of this, the chatbot can handle a range of user queries.

“It’s equipped to answer tough questions like ‘What should I eat when I’m hungover?’ or ‘Can I eat something that is high protein and low carb?’ Vaibhav Bhutani, from the company’s AI product team noted.

In June, it was reported that the food delivery giant had started testing AI tools to improve their customer experience. Sources revealed that the Gurugram-based company was planning to hire machine learning engineers and natural language processing experts to build AI-powered products.

Zomato competitor, Swiggy will also be launching the pilot for its own AI voice-enabled chatbot in September.