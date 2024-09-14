Zomato expands its train food delivery service across 100 stations

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Customers also have the option of picking up their orders from assigned pickup points at the station

Updated - September 14, 2024 12:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Zomato has expanded its train food delivery service to 100 railway stations across 88 cities in the country. Working in association with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the online food delivery platform claims to have served 10 lakh orders in trains till date.

Passengers can open the Zomato app and search for keywords like train. Alternatively, customers at the station can also update their location in the Zomato app, post which they will be redirected to a banner for entering their PNR.

Zoop your food while on a train journey

After feeding the PNR number, it automatically fetches the customer’s seat and train details. It enables delivery of food orders when the train is about to arrive at the station.

Customers also have the option of picking up their orders from assigned pickup points at the station.

In case of train delays, Zomato tracks the train timings to adjust delivery timings.

Under the ‘Zomato - Food Delivery in Train’, it delivers vegetarian and non-vegetarian items.

Zomato also offers real-time tracking and dedicated customer support.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with IRCTC allowing us to provide culinary delights to train passengers, making their journeys a memorable experience. We are confident that the scale of our collaboration with IRCTC will touch the lives of millions of customers across India and make train travel a convenient and delightful affair,” said Rakesh Ranjan, CEO, Food Delivery, Zomato.

Published - September 14, 2024 12:18 pm IST

technology (general) / internet / railway / food

