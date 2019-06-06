YouTube to remove hateful videos that propagate 'supremacist ideas'

YouTube said it would remove videos that deny the Holocaust and other ”well-documented violent events,” a major reversal in policy as it fights criticism that it provides a platform to hate speech and harassment.

The streaming service, owned by Alphabet Inc's Google, also said it would remove videos that glorify Nazi ideology or that promote groups that claim superiority to others to justify several forms of discrimination.

In addition, video creators that repeatedly brush up against YouTube's hate speech policies, even without violating them, will now have their accounts shut down, a spokesman said.