YouTube to let users hum to search for songs 

YouTube is testing a feature that will allow users to search for songs by simply humming the tune  

August 25, 2023 03:48 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
YouTube is testing a feature to allow users to search songs by humming.

YouTube is testing a feature to allow users to search songs by humming. | Photo Credit: Reuters

YouTube announced it is testing a new feature on Android devices that will allow users to search songs by humming the tune of the song.

The feature is being rolled out to a “small percentage” of users on Android, and YouTube says it will show content from artists as well as user-generated videos and Shorts based on the track.

The feature that allows users to search for songs by humming has been available on Google for some time now and the addition on YouTube uses the same underlying technology used by the browser.

However, on YouTube users can search for songs by humming for 3 plus seconds as opposed to 10-15 seconds on Google, marking a stark improvement in the underlying technology.

“We’re experimenting with the ability for folks to search for a song on YouTube by humming or recording a song that’s currently being played” YouTube shared in a blog post.

