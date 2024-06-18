YouTube tests feature that will let users add context to videos  

Video streaming platform YouTube is testing a new feature that will allow users to add community-sourced context to videos.

The feature called notes will allow people to provide relevant, timely, and easy-to-understand context on videos, the company said in a blog post.

YouTube said the feature builds on existing features to provide helpful content alongside videos.

Currently under testing, the feature will be available to a limited number of eligible contributors who will be invited to write notes on videos. These will appear publicly under a video if they are found to be broadly helpful. Viewers will be able to rate notes into three categories. These include “helpful,” “somewhat helpful,” or “unhelpful”. Based on the ratings YouTube says it will determine which notes are published.

The feature will first be rolled out on mobile devices in the U.S. in English. The Google-owned platform says it will look at ways to improve the feature over time, including whether it makes sense to expand it.

YouTube has struggled to keep misinformation and misrepresentation on the platform in check for some time. Earlier last year, the platform announced it was going to define existing medical guidelines and remove content that contradicted health authority guidelines on the prevention and transmission of specific health conditions.

Earlier this year the platform added disclosure labels in videos that were created using generative AI, however, labels are added only when videos have the potential to confuse or mislead users.

