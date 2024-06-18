GIFT a SubscriptionGift
YouTube tests feature that will let users add context to videos  

YouTube’s notes feature will allow contributors to add context to videos allowing them to clarify is a video is a parody or if it is misrepresenting information  

Published - June 18, 2024 12:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Youtube logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Youtube logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo | Photo Credit: Dado Ruvic

Video streaming platform YouTube is testing a new feature that will allow users to add community-sourced context to videos.

The feature called notes will allow people to provide relevant, timely, and easy-to-understand context on videos, the company said in a blog post.

YouTube said the feature builds on existing features to provide helpful content alongside videos.

Currently under testing, the feature will be available to a limited number of eligible contributors who will be invited to write notes on videos. These will appear publicly under a video if they are found to be broadly helpful. Viewers will be able to rate notes into three categories. These include “helpful,” “somewhat helpful,” or “unhelpful”. Based on the ratings YouTube says it will determine which notes are published.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache)

The feature will first be rolled out on mobile devices in the U.S. in English. The Google-owned platform says it will look at ways to improve the feature over time, including whether it makes sense to expand it.

YouTube has struggled to keep misinformation and misrepresentation on the platform in check for some time. Earlier last year, the platform announced it was going to define existing medical guidelines and remove content that contradicted health authority guidelines on the prevention and transmission of specific health conditions.

Earlier this year the platform added disclosure labels in videos that were created using generative AI, however, labels are added only when videos have the potential to confuse or mislead users.

