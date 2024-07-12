YouTube Shorts adds TikTok-like text-to-speech video narration 

YouTube announced new features coming for Shorts, some of which are now available. The features include text-to-speech narration for videos that allows creators to make use of artificial intelligence to add voiceover to videos.

A similar feature has been available on TikTok for some time now and is known to use robotic voice.

Creators can use the feature by tapping on the “add voice” icon after creating text in Shorts. The icon for adding voiceovers can be found in the upper-left corner of the screen and users can pick the voice they want to use.

Currently, YouTube supports just four voices that can be used to add voiceovers.

The video-sharing platform also launched auto-generated captions that can be added to a video without switching to another app. Users can also change the caption’s style using a selection of fonts and colours.

Additionally, YouTube also added a new set of Minecraft effects along with a minigame called Minecraft Rush.

The updates from YouTube come as platforms are trying to grab as much of the vertical video format as possible. The format gained prominence with TikTok, which is now extending these videos. Meanwhile, YouTube has been working to add more and more features to Shorts in a bid to attract more and more creators.

