ADVERTISEMENT

YouTube Shorts adds TikTok-like text-to-speech video narration 

Updated - July 12, 2024 01:31 pm IST

Published - July 12, 2024 01:07 pm IST

YouTube announced a slew of updates coming to Shorts, including TikTok like text-to-speech video narration 

The Hindu Bureau

YouTube announced new features coming for Shorts, some of which are now available. | Photo Credit: Reuters

YouTube announced new features coming for Shorts, some of which are now available. The features include text-to-speech narration for videos that allows creators to make use of artificial intelligence to add voiceover to videos.

ADVERTISEMENT

A similar feature has been available on TikTok for some time now and is known to use robotic voice.

Creators can use the feature by tapping on the “add voice” icon after creating text in Shorts. The icon for adding voiceovers can be found in the upper-left corner of the screen and users can pick the voice they want to use.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, YouTube supports just four voices that can be used to add voiceovers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The video-sharing platform also launched auto-generated captions that can be added to a video without switching to another app. Users can also change the caption’s style using a selection of fonts and colours.

Additionally, YouTube also added a new set of Minecraft effects along with a minigame called Minecraft Rush.

The updates from YouTube come as platforms are trying to grab as much of the vertical video format as possible. The format gained prominence with TikTok, which is now extending these videos. Meanwhile, YouTube has been working to add more and more features to Shorts in a bid to attract more and more creators.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US