GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

YouTube Shorts adds TikTok-like text-to-speech video narration 

YouTube announced a slew of updates coming to Shorts, including TikTok like text-to-speech video narration 

Updated - July 12, 2024 01:31 pm IST

Published - July 12, 2024 01:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
YouTube announced new features coming for Shorts, some of which are now available.

YouTube announced new features coming for Shorts, some of which are now available. | Photo Credit: Reuters

YouTube announced new features coming for Shorts, some of which are now available. The features include text-to-speech narration for videos that allows creators to make use of artificial intelligence to add voiceover to videos.

A similar feature has been available on TikTok for some time now and is known to use robotic voice.

Creators can use the feature by tapping on the “add voice” icon after creating text in Shorts. The icon for adding voiceovers can be found in the upper-left corner of the screen and users can pick the voice they want to use.

Currently, YouTube supports just four voices that can be used to add voiceovers.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The video-sharing platform also launched auto-generated captions that can be added to a video without switching to another app. Users can also change the caption’s style using a selection of fonts and colours.

Additionally, YouTube also added a new set of Minecraft effects along with a minigame called Minecraft Rush.

The updates from YouTube come as platforms are trying to grab as much of the vertical video format as possible. The format gained prominence with TikTok, which is now extending these videos. Meanwhile, YouTube has been working to add more and more features to Shorts in a bid to attract more and more creators.

Related stories

Related Topics

internet / technology (general) / World / social networking

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.