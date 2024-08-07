YouTube Shorts achieves trillion views in India, touches 11k creators with 10 lakh subscribers

YouTube Shorts has achieved trillions of views within four years of its launch and has emerged as the preferred platform by Indians to consume content, said Neal Mohan, YouTube CEO, at Brandcast event in New Delhi on Wednesday (August 7, 2024).

He informed that YouTube Shorts has more than 11,000 Indian creators with over a million subscribers with 50% increase in year-over-year.

“YouTube is the most streamed service on connected TVs in India with viewership growing 4x in the last 3 years.”

Cricket videos had more than 50 billion views over the last year, he informed.

“YouTube’s growth in the country has been powered by the burgeoning creator ecosystem making it number one in reach and watchtime in India among ad-supported online video platforms in the country,” he said.

YouTube also shared about the opportunities for advertisers and marketers.

On AI, he said that YouTube has started to roll out Dream Screen in India that lets you create AI-generated backgrounds for Shorts by typing an idea.

“We’ll continue to develop AI technology that builds on our track record of responsibility and pushes the boundaries of creative expression at a scale we can only dream about right now.”

Recognising the growing importance of Shorts and connected TV, YouTube unveiled a suite of new ad formats designed to enhance engagement and drive results for brands.

Pause ads for non-intrusive viewer engagement during content pauses on the big screen. Branded QR codes that extend reach beyond YouTube to premium broadcasters on OTTs via DV360.

Interactive stickers for Shorts ads elevate engagement and drive action directly within Shorts. Interactive gestures such as double-tap to like, swipe left for landing pages, and click-throughs to longer videos enhance viewer interaction.

Animated image ads automatically generated from existing images, deliver a seamless, native feel, showcasing relevant products.