YouTube removed over 2.25 million videos from India during Oct-December 2023

March 26, 2024 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST

According to YouTube, more than 96% of these videos were first flagged by machines

The Hindu Bureau

YouTube removed over 2.25 million videos from India during Oct-December 2023 | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

YouTube on Tuesday informed that it removed over 2.25 million videos from India between October to December 2023 for violating Community Guidelines.

Singapore followed with 1.24 million videos while the U.S. came third with 7.88 lakh videos taken off air. Globally, YouTube has taken down 9 million such videos.

Prime reason has been harmful or dangerous content (39.2%), then child safety (32.4%), and violence (7.5%). Governments also make content removal requests.

According to YouTube, more than 96% of these videos were first flagged by machines. Around 53% were removed before they received a single view and 27% received between 1 and 10 views before removal.

YouTube removed over 20 million channels in Q4 2023 for violating spam policies, misleading metadata or thumbnails, video and comments spam.

Similarly, it has removed more than 1.1 billion comments in Q4 2023, the majority of which were spam. 99% of removed comments were detected automatically, said YouTube.

