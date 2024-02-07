ADVERTISEMENT

YouTube paid over $70 billion to creators in last three years: CEO Neal Mohan

February 07, 2024 01:18 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST

Shorts is averaging over 70 billion daily views, and the number of channels uploading Shorts has grown 50% year over year

The Hindu Bureau

YouTube paid over $70 billion to creators, artists, and media companies over the last three years. | Photo Credit: AP

More than three million channels are in the YouTube Partner Program (YPP), which provides ways to earn money on YouTube, as the company paid over $70 billion to creators, artists, and media companies over the last three years, wrote Neal Mohan, CEO of YouTube, in a blog post on Tuesday.

“With generative AI coming in, YouTube will develop new ways of empowering creative expression, managing rights, and driving revenue for our partners,” he added.

Explaining the importance of AI, YouTube’s CEO wrote that AI should empower human creativity, not replace it. He said everyone should have access to AI tools that will push the boundaries of creative expression.

According to Neal, Shorts is averaging over 70 billion daily views, and the number of channels uploading Shorts has grown 50% year over year. The number of creators using memberships increased more than 50% last year.

Global viewers collectively watch on average more than one billion hours of YouTube content on their TVs every day, per the blog post.

“We’re excited to announce that we have more than 8 million subscribers to YouTube TV. And we passed 100 million Music and Premium subscribers, including trials,” said Mohan.

YouTube’s youth products reach more than 100 million active viewers every month.

In the coming months, YouTube will introduce labels that inform viewers when the realistic content they are seeing is synthetic.

