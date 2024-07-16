YouTube Music tests new AI “conversational radio”, rolls out sound search 

YouTube Music announced it is testing the “AI generated conversational radio” which will be available for premium subscribers in the U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT

AI-generated conversational radio will let users create a custom radio by “describing exactly what they want to hear”.

The feature can be accessed by looking for “Ask for music any way you like” card in their home feeds. Here users can enter a short prompt to generate a custom radio.

ADVERTISEMENT

The platform also started rolling out sound search that allows users to “humm” a tune to search. The feature allows users to search from a catalogue of over 100 million official songs by sound.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Users can tap on the magnifying glass icon in the top-right corner of YouTube Music to access a waveform button. Tapping on the button launches the fullscreen UI that allows users to sing, hum or play a song to search for it.

YouTube Music can start using Sound search on Android and iOS apps starting today.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.