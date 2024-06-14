GIFT a SubscriptionGift
YouTube makes it harder for third-party adblockers, injects ads directly into video stream 

YouTube in a bid to make it harder for users to block ads is injecting them directly into the video stream 

Published - June 14, 2024 02:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
YouTube is reportedly injecting ads directly into the video streams.

YouTube is reportedly injecting ads directly into the video streams. | Photo Credit: Reuters

YouTube is reportedly injecting ads directly into the video streams in a bid to make it harder for ad blockers to block advertisements.

By adding ads directly to the video stream, YouTube will be able to break the functionality provided by adblocking browser extensions.

Currently, YouTube performs client-side ad injection where video streams and ads were separate. The YouTube player was designed to pause the content and play ads as the designated points.

However, with server-side injection, adblockers will be unable to block the scripts used to inject the advertisements into the video stream. Adblockers will further face challenges in trying to detect ads that are not part of the continuous stream, eliminating easily detectable client-side injection.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Earlier this year, YouTube said it will start taking stronger action against third-party apps that are used to block the ads playing before its videos. The Google owned video streaming platform further said it would work to disrupt third-party tools that disable its ads for viewers, claiming such actions violate its Terms of Service.

