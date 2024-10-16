GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

YouTube redesigns UI, adds tunable playback speed in mini-player 

YouTube introduced a slew of redesigns to its UI across mobile, web and TV which include improvements like a subtle frosted glass effect, customisable playback speeds in miniplayer, and more  

Updated - October 16, 2024 06:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Video sharing platform YouTube introduced a slew of UI redesigns and updates across its mobile, web and TV apps.  

Video sharing platform YouTube introduced a slew of UI redesigns and updates across its mobile, web and TV apps.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Video sharing platform YouTube introduced a slew of UI redesigns and updates across its mobile, web and TV apps.

The visual improvements include a subtle frosted glass effect, tweaks to the bottom bar, a new landscape mode, fine-tunable playback speed and more

Improved miniplayer and customise thumbnails

YouTube updated its mini player which will now allow users to resize and move the miniplayer in the YouTube mobile app.

In miniplayer, the video will continue to play as users navigate around the site. Users can also pause, play, and seek through videos without leaving the Miniplayer.

Additionally, users can click another video’s thumbnail with the Miniplayer up while browsing on Home, that video will load and play directly in the Miniplayer.

Users can also customise thumbnails for playlists using their own photos or create ones with generative AI. Users can choose an image from your camera roll, and personalize it with text, filters, or stickers. To generate a thumbnail with AI, tap “Create with AI,” pick a theme, and choose from the AI-powered creations.

Sleep Timer

Users can now also set a timer to automatically pause videos after a certain duration of time.

The feature, YouTube says, was tested with Premium members earlier this year to rave reviews. And it will be made available for to all users on YouTube across mobile devices.

YouTube Music updates

YouTube Music is also getting UI updates which include improved landscape mode with larger thumbnails, and bigger texts.

On television, YouTube says “subtle touches give everything a more cinematic feel.” These include immersive channel pages will auto-play a Creator-selected video to provide a teaser and let you easily play the full video. YouTube for television also gets a new Shorts player that will let users read comments or browse the shop without interruptions.

Published - October 16, 2024 05:54 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

internet / technology (general) / World / social networking

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.