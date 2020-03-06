Internet

YouTube demonetising videos on coronavirus: Report

The popular video-sharing platform has demonetised videos about sensitive subjects in the past as well

At a time when the world is reeling under the threat of coronavirus, Google-owned YouTube has reportedly started demonetising videos about the deadly virus and creators are not too happy about it.

“For today’s video, I won’t be directly commenting on the recent health-related news because A, I am not a health care professional, and B, I don’t need my video demonetised,” said Linus Sebastian, host of Linus Tech Tips, according to a report in The Verge on Wednesday.

The company’s advertising guidelines state that sensitive topics — usually a recent event with a “loss of life, typically as a result of a pre-planned malicious attack” — are normally not suitable for advertising.

These videos are allowed to stay on the platform; they just can’t make money from YouTube’s built-in ad service, the report added.

According to the video-sharing platform, coronavirus outbreak is now being considered a sensitive topic.

“As such, all videos focused on this topic will be demonetised until further notice,” Tom Leung, product officer at YouTube, said in a recent video.

