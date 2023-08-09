HamberMenu
YouTube completes 15 years in India, optimistic about new AI tools for next phase of growth

YouTube India was launched in 2008 and then it diversified with YouTube Music in 2019 and YouTube Shorts in 2020 in India

August 09, 2023 04:02 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST

Haider Ali Khan
YouTube has over 80 million premium users across the world, said YouTube India on Wednesday to The Hindu as it completes fifteen years of operations in India. Although, YouTube did not share the India specific premium subscriber base.

YouTube India was launched in 2008 and then it diversified with YouTube Music in 2019 and YouTube Shorts in 2020 in India.

“Since 2008, driven by creation tools and increasing preference for personalized viewing, India’s creative entrepreneurs have explored and conquered new frontiers,” said YouTube India.

YouTube India stressed upon new AI tools that are going to help creators and its economy in many unimaginable ways in days to come.

YouTube also said that it is concerned about misinformation and uses its AI tools to flag or remove it. “YouTube Community Guidelines are uniformly applied to each post that goes on the platform.”

On Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, YouTube India refused to comment saying its being discussed in the Parliament now.

YouTube’s Short is driving the new age users in India with 69% users preferring new video formats, be it short, long, or the podcast. “This creative expansion is helping breathe new life into genres such as gaming, tech, comedy or cooking and fueling the emergence of new genres like science, facts or motivation,” said YouTube.

YouTube India said, “Viewers have turned into amateur creators, adding personal expression and unique perspectives to video trends propelled by the explosion of video formats, easy to use creative tools and special effects features.”

Around 48% of millennials surveyed said that they have watched videos made by fans of specific content, artists, or public figures over the past 12 months.

A survey by Oxford Economics showed that in 2022, 80% of creators in India, who earn money from YouTube, agree that YouTube provides an opportunity to create content and earn money that they wouldn’t get from traditional media.

