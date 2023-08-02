ADVERTISEMENT

YouTube celebrates more than two billion logged-in users watching Shorts every month

August 02, 2023 02:42 pm | Updated 02:42 pm IST

YouTube shared some new tools creators could use as the video platform celebrated over two billion logged in users monthly watching its short-format videos

The Hindu Bureau

YouTube shared six new ways for content creators to make more engaging Shorts [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

YouTube said on Tuesday that its Shorts videos were being watched by more than two billion logged-in users worldwide, as the Google-owned video platform tries to cash in on the booming popularity of short-form videos on social media apps.

To celebrate the milestone, YouTube shared six new ways for content creators to make more engaging Shorts on the platform.

These tools included a new “Collab” feature to record Shorts side-by-side with other YouTube or Shorts videos, new Shorts effects and stickers to interact with viewers, a mobile-first vertical live experience which is currently being tested, suggestions for faster video production, the ability to save Shorts to YouTube playlists, and a tool to turn horizontal videos into Shorts that is scheduled to be rolled out.

The popularity of the Chinese-owned TikTok in the U.S. in spite of concerns from regulators and lawmakers has encouraged rival platforms such as Meta and YouTube to offer short-format videos in the forms of Reels and Shorts, respectively.

X, formerly known as Twitter, is also focusing on video content for the future and already offers short-format videos.

