HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

YouTube celebrates more than two billion logged-in users watching Shorts every month

YouTube shared some new tools creators could use as the video platform celebrated over two billion logged in users monthly watching its short-format videos

August 02, 2023 02:42 pm | Updated 02:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
YouTube shared six new ways for content creators to make more engaging Shorts [File]

YouTube shared six new ways for content creators to make more engaging Shorts [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

YouTube said on Tuesday that its Shorts videos were being watched by more than two billion logged-in users worldwide, as the Google-owned video platform tries to cash in on the booming popularity of short-form videos on social media apps.

ALSO READ
YouTube tests new online-games offering

To celebrate the milestone, YouTube shared six new ways for content creators to make more engaging Shorts on the platform.

These tools included a new “Collab” feature to record Shorts side-by-side with other YouTube or Shorts videos, new Shorts effects and stickers to interact with viewers, a mobile-first vertical live experience which is currently being tested, suggestions for faster video production, the ability to save Shorts to YouTube playlists, and a tool to turn horizontal videos into Shorts that is scheduled to be rolled out.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The popularity of the Chinese-owned TikTok in the U.S. in spite of concerns from regulators and lawmakers has encouraged rival platforms such as Meta and YouTube to offer short-format videos in the forms of Reels and Shorts, respectively.

X, formerly known as Twitter, is also focusing on video content for the future and already offers short-format videos.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / social networking

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.