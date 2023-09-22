ADVERTISEMENT

YouTube announces new YouTube Create app, AI-enabled tools for creators

September 22, 2023 02:14 pm | Updated 02:14 pm IST

YouTube at its Made on YouTube event announced a suite of AI-enabled tools for creators, including a new mobile app called YouTube Create  

The Hindu Bureau

YouTube announced a new mobile app called YouTube Create that allows creators to make use of production tools to edit their Shorts, longer videos, or both | Photo Credit: Reuters

YouTube at its Made on YouTube event announced a suite of AI-enabled tools for creators called “Dream Screen”. The experimental generative AI tool will allow creators to generate Shorts videos and backgrounds based on prompts.

The video-sharing platform also announced a new mobile app called YouTube Create that allows creators to make use of production tools to edit their Shorts, longer videos, or both.

The app offers video editing tools including precision editing and trimming, automatic captioning, voiceover capabilities, and access to a library of filters, effects, transitions, and royalty-free music with beat-matching technology, the company shared in a release.

Additionally, YouTube also announced “Aloud”, an AI-powered dubbing tool on the platform for improved audience reach in languages beyond the creator’s primary language.

“Today we shared new updates that will help creators and artists push the boundaries of creative expression -- by making the difficult things simple and impossible dreams possible”, Neal Mohan, YouTube’s Chief Executive Officer said.

The announcement comes close on the heels of Google announcing increased integration of its Bard AI chatbot in Gmail, Maps, and YouTube. Google has been working on integrating its AI tech in products in response to the threat posed by similar technology run by OpenAI and Microsoft.

“We see AI as a tool that can be used by artists to amplify and accelerate their creativity. And we are committed to working alongside the creative community within our AI Music Incubator, which has now expanded globally”, Lyor Cohen, YouTube’s Global Head of Music, said.

