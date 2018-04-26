YouTube and the multiple possibilities

Phani Damara is trying to do the Math on how many days would one billion hours turn out to be. He gives up midway, but says that’s the number of hours people spend on YouTube daily. The FTII Pune alumnus who’s been into content creation for the corporate sector, is hosting his fifth YouTube video making workshop in the city. Often participants of his workshops are those who spend roughly three hours per day on the streaming platform. His efforts at this two-day workshop are channelised to help them express better and not be mere consumers of digital content.

Why a workshop for a video? The scattered nature of information online and the inability of many to know what works and what doesn’t, he says, elaborating, “Coming from a filmmaking background, I know what it takes to tell stories. I want people to go beyond being consumers, and use their attention span to generate creative content. How we consume internet these days will reflect who we are. Every topic we speak or share across social media needs a reference point. I’m trying to facilitate them with a form of expression.”

Effective cameras for YouTube videos Sony Alpha A6500 series

Panasonic Lumix DMC-GH4

Canon EOS 5D Mark II

His interaction with an IBM employee a few years ago on the number of people employed to repair a machine, in contrast to a YouTube demo video that can do the job these days, helped him understand the platform’s impact. He feels that a YouTube video can be a creative expression and also a fetching career option. From vlogging to YouTube and its success stories, equipment and editing techniques, the workshop will aid beginners in video creation and help them build a digital channel. “What I show here is the linear path. If you have an idea and you don’t know how to translate it into a video and upload it, this is the workshop to be in.”

The sessions are structured in tune with the steps associated with video creation. One takes back the structure and the method towards effective communication in addition to the deep-rooted technicalities. The workshop caters to various formats; one could make a YouTube video, a short film a music video apart from regular vlogs. That Phani has directed/made videos across various formats including music videos, short films, ad films, corporate films and documentaries (besides a stint at IIT Powai as a consultant and content creator) is a factor that gives a cutting edge to the session.

“The participants write down the content of the videos they want to make, get it evaluated and then translate into video, with my help. I spare them the complex jargon and simplify the route. With the emergence of more interactive content with VR/AR/MR, YouTube is a hub of possibilities,” he signs off.

(YouTube video-making workshop will be held at Lakhotia Institute of Design, Banjara Hills, on April 28 and 29. To register, check meraevents.com)