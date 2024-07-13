GIFT a SubscriptionGift
X users may soon get a dislike button to downvote as in Quora and Reddit 

Elon Musk’s X is working on a feature that will let users downvote replies thereby improving how replies are ranked on their feeds

Published - July 13, 2024 12:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Elon Musk’s X, formerly Twitter, is working on a feature that will let users downvote replies and improve how replies are ranked.  

| Photo Credit: AP

Elon Musk’s X, formerly Twitter, is working on a feature that will let users downvote replies and improve how replies are ranked.

Though not officially announced, reports indicate the downvote feature may resemble a “dislike” button instead of a Reddit-like downvote icon.

References to the code have been found in the X iOS app. They show a button that appears as a broken heart icon next to X’s heart-shaped “like” button as well as direct references to a “downvote feature”, a report from TechCrunch said.

X is reportedly also considering allowing downvotes on replies, to help bring up better replies to users’ feeds.

The social media platform hops the feature will prevent users from posting content designed specifically to anger people and try to generate dislikes. Several users on X, including an X employee, have shared video demo of the new dislike button. However, the tweet from the X employee was deleted and reposted without the dislike button.

This has prompted many to understand that the social media platform is currently testing the feature that could be rolled out soon.

