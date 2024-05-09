X rival Bluesky plans to bring DMs, video support to the decentralised platform 

X rival Bluesky released the roadmap for features it plans to bring to the platform in the coming months. The features include DMs, video support, improved custom feeds, and improved anti-harassment features.

The DM service will be integrated into the Bluesky app and will be “off protocol” at first. Users will have the option to restrict the accounts they can receive DMs from, and the overall experience will be similar to that of DMs on other social networks, the company shared in a blog post.

The platform also plans to introduce video support for clips up to 90 seconds that can be shared on posts.

Additionally, the social network also plans to improve its custom feed which will let users curate their feeds. While currently users can make use of third-party tools to improve what their custom feeds can do, Bluesky says it is now working on features like in-app feed creation, better feed discovery, new trending feeds view, a way to arrange feeds on the home screen, and the ability to curate the submissions and manually moderate them.

The social network is also working on extending support for videos and providing an “OAuth” login mechanism that would allow users to “log in with Bluesky” to different services related to the social network. Currently, users have to use a separate password to log in to third-party apps.

The platform also plans to improve its anti-harassment features; however, it did not clarify what these features will be. The company said it will be sharing further details about it in the coming days.

Earlier this week, Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey, who envisioned the decantralised social media platform Bluesky left the company’s board.

