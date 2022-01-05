Wordle: What’s the appeal?

Wordle is the new online word game that everyone is playing.

Created by software engineer Josh Wardle, Wordle is a word game that is the Internet's newfound obsession. The engineer created Wordle as a token of affection for their partner, who is a word game enthusiast.

The rules of the game are fairly simple but the gameplay itself is intriguing for logophiles. Players get six tries to guess the day's five-letter Wordle. After each guess, the letters will be highlighed in different colours to indicate if they were in the correct spot (green), wrong spot (yellow) or not in the word at all (grey). The aim is to reach the right word in the least number of attempts.

Additionally, the game does not require an app and can be accessed with this browser link. Wordle’s popularity lies in its plainness, simplicity and the fact that it is absolutely free.

But why is this daily word game so appealing?

There are a few things one might point to. Firstly, Wordle lets a player only have six guesses per day which means once you’re out of those six guesses, you’re out for good and done for the day. This impressive take on scarcity might be one of the reasons for the game’s massive success. There is consistency in the concept of the game in that every player knows that a new day awaits a new Wordle puzzle. Moreover, with consistency comes commitment. Now that the game has a feature to share results, players found that they belong to an entire community of people who are as devoted to this game as they are. Additionally, since everyone gets the same word each day it creates a fun and competitive environment. Speaking to the New York Times, Wardle also emphasised how the game doesn’t try to consume much of people’s time. “It’s something that encourages you to spend three minutes a day,” Wardle said. “And that’s it. Like, it doesn’t want any more of your time than that.”