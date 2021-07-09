Internet

Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC

Whatsapp told the Delhi High Court on Friday that till the data protection bill comes into force, it would not compel users to opt for its new privacy policy as it has been put on hold.

Whatsapp also clarified before bench of Chief justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh that it would not limit the functionality for users who are not opting for new privacy policy in the meantime.

Appearing for the instant messaging platform, Senior Advocate Harish Salve said, "We voluntarily agreed to put it (the policy) on hold... we will not compel people to accept." Mr. Salve said that Whatsapp would nonetheless continue to display the update to its users.

The court is hearing the appeals of Facebook and its firm WhatsApp against the single-judge order refusing to stop the competition regulator CCI's order directing a probe into WhatsApp's new privacy policy.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 9, 2021 12:41:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/internet/wont-compel-users-to-accept-new-privacy-policy-whatsapp-tells-delhi-hc/article35229126.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY