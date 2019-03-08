Women empowering women: Google’s doodle for Women’s Day 2019 packs a colourful punch

Google, on Friday, marked the International Women’s Day with a colourful doodle that also doubled up as a slideshow, with empowering quotes in different languages from noted women across the world.

The doodle featured the word ‘Woman’ written around the search engine’s logo in different languages, from Urdu and Bengali to Russian and Japanese.

Based on the theme of ‘women empowering women’, the doodle featured quotes from trailblazers in their fields like Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, Japanese artist Yoko Ono, boxer Mary Kom, British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid, writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adiche among others.

The interactive doodle was also designed by female guest artists from across the globe, said Google in its blog. “The process of choosing the thirteen quotes was extremely difficult, but we aimed to include a diverse representation of voices on a day which celebrates the past, present, and future community of diverse women around the world,” said Google.