Windows 365 is now available in India starting at ₹ 1,555 per user

The plans for both categories start with a basic configuration of one vCPU, 2 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

Microsoft on Monday announced the availability of Windows 365, a cloud-based OS that enables businesses to access Windows 10 or 11 software on any device, anywhere.

The service is now available for monthly subscription under two categories – business and enterprise – with prices starting at ₹ 1,865 per user for business subscribers, and at ₹ 1,555 per user for enterprise ones.

According to Microsoft, the business plans are ideal for smaller organisations that want a simple way to buy, deploy, and manage cloud computers, while the enterprise plans are suitable for organisations that want to manage their cloud computers with Microsoft Endpoint Manager and take advantage of integrations with other Microsoft services.

The common subscription features include support for the desktop versions of Outlook, OneDrive, and Microsoft Teams; Microsoft Visual Studio, Power BI, and Dynamics 365.

While business subscriptions support up to 300 users, enterprise subscriptions don’t have a cap on the number of users.

The features will vary with the subscription option selected by an organisation.