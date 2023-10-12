Wi-Fi 7 is expected to reduce latency by 60%, Qualcomm says

October 12, 2023 02:34 pm | Updated 02:34 pm IST

Qualcomm on Thursday announced that fiber and fixed wireless access are central to India’s broadband expansion as it expects 10 Gbps to be the average speed by 2028.

The U.S. based company also told that Wi-Fi 7 is about three to four months away from a commercial availability point. “More than 350 products will be shipped with Wi-Fi 7 by the first half of 2024,” said Qualcomm at Wireless Broadband and Connectivity event in New Delhi.

Qualcomm said that Wi-Fi 7 can reduce latency up to 60% compared to Wi-Fi 6.

“In the commercial space, 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) has the fastest growth opportunity in India with an expected CAGR of 200% from 2023-30,” Qualcomm said.

Sharing their insights, Broadband India Forum (BIF) expects that 30GB data per month would be the per capita consumption by 2030. It sees 100 Mbps speed for each citizen in next seven years. BIF believes the presence of 50 million Wi-Fi hotspots and 25 billion IoT devices by 2030.

