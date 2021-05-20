Explained | Why Instagram for kids is being criticised by lawmakers and child rights groups

20 May 2021 11:31 IST

Lawmakers, child rights groups and medical experts are raising alarms around Instagram’s plan to introduce a service devoted to children, stating risks to their physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.

Facebook-owned Instagram is said to be working on a separate app for children under 13, BuzzFeed News reported in March. Several advocacy groups and lawmakers censured Facebook by highlighting how children's privacy could get jeopardised by the move. Attorneys general from across the U.S. wrote to Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg last week, asking him to abandon the plan.

Most recently, a group of U.S. lawmakers urged Facebook to not to create an Instagram service for children as it could potentially harm their physical and mental well-being. "When it comes to putting people before profits, Facebook has forfeited the benefit of the doubt, and we strongly urge Facebook to abandon its plans to launch a version of Instagram for kids," their joint statement read.

Why are lawmakers calling Facebook’s move harmful?

U.S.-based non profit Campaign for Commercial-free Childhood says that an increased use of social media, particularly Instagram, can harm adolescents and exploit young users’ fear of ‘missing out’. Facebook’s relentless focus on “appearance, self-presentation, and branding presents challenges to adolescents’ privacy and wellbeing,” it added.

Children’s data could also be used to build profiles to advertise and promote products. Facebook uses personal data of users aged 13 to 18 to create profiles with harmful or risky interests, including smoking, gambling, alcohol, extreme weight loss, and adult magazines, according to a study by Australian advocacy group Reset Australia. The firm earns up to $127 per ad for more than a thousand ads to profile users under each of the categories, it added.

Young children are not equipped to handle the range of challenges that come with having an Instagram account, according to a statement by attorneys general across the U.S. It notes that they are also “simply too young to navigate the complexities” of what they see online.

Is this the first time Instagram is criticised?

No. Instagram earlier faced backlash for neglecting child safety on its platform, despite claims that it contains strict privacy controls.

Last month, Instagram’s algorithm promoted diet content to users with eating disorders, BBC had reported. The search function in the app automatically recommended terms including “appetite suppressants” and “fasting” to some users, which could trigger vulnerable users, including children.

Instagram was also questioned for not age-gating new user sign ups while Facebook had an entry barrier for under-age children. The social network reported over 20 million child abuse images on its platform in 2020, according to the U.S. not-for-profit organisation National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Facebook was on the edge of violating the Children’s Online Privacy and Protection Act (COPPA) in the U.S. last year, when it drew a date-of-birth boundary for its new users, allowing some to enter without giving real age information prior to setting up the age-gating barrier. Moreoever, Instagram is also said to be one of the platforms on which the greatest number of minors have had a potentially harmful experience, including sexual interactions, according to a report by child rights not-profit Thorn.

Parent company Facebook introduced a children’s version of the Messenger app in 2017, which was met with criticism from child rights advocates, civil society groups and medical experts, stating health and privacy risks to children. A 2019 report showed that the app contained a design flaw that allowed children to circumvent restrictions on online interactions and join group chats with strangers that were not previously approved by the children’s parents, The Verge had reported. A group of U.S. lawmakers said Facebook's faulty attempt is indication the company "failed to make meaningful commitments to protect children online".

What is Instagram’s response?

In a recent blog post, the photo-sharing app highlights how it intends to use artificial intelligence (AI) to flag potentially inappropriate interactions and improve teen privacy features. It also said it will use AI to verify a teen user’s date of birth and block access if they are under 13. But, it remains to be seen how Facebook will use AI to determine users’ real age. It has also introduced tools to reduce interactions between children and potentially harmful adults, including safety prompts and direct message filters.

Despite widespread disapproval, Instagram does not show signs of backing down from creating a separate app for children. “It appears that Facebook is not responding to a need, but instead creating one, as this platform appeals primarily to children who otherwise do not or would not have an Instagram account. In short, an Instagram platform for young children is harmful for myriad reasons,” the U.S. attorneys general statement asserted.