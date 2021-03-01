WhatsApp’s new policy being examined: government

The Central government on Monday informed the Delhi High Court that it was examining WhatsApp’s controversial new privacy policy, which is scheduled to come into effect from May 15, at the highest level.
Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva — who was hearing a petition against the instant messaging platform’s new policy — granted three weeks time to the Centre to submit a status report on the issue. The court posted the case for further hearing on April 19.
During the hearing, the Centre said it was in the process of gathering more clarity on the issue and was seeking clarifications from WhatsApp.
Earlier, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma, appearing for the Centre, had said: “The privacy policy offered by WhatsApp to its European users, specifically prohibition of any information shared with Facebook, while this provision is not present in the privacy policy offered to Indian citizens — who form a very substantial part of WhatsApp user base. This differential treatment is a cause of concern to the government.”
The court was hearing a petition filed by advocate Chaitanya Rohilla , who has claimed that WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates the right to privacy guaranteed under the Constitution. The plea said the new policy “virtually gives a 360-degree profile into a person’s online activity” without there being any supervision of the government.
The plea sought direction to issue guidelines to ensure such change in privacy policy by WhatsApp are carried out.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath