WhatsApp users to get voice message transcription soon: Report  

Updated - July 12, 2024 01:11 pm IST

Published - July 12, 2024 12:58 pm IST

WhatsApp’s latest beta is bringing voice message transcriptions, a feature limited to Google Messages on Pixel devices, to all Android users 

The Hindu Bureau

WhatsApp is working on a new update that will bring a feature to transcribe voice messages to all Android users. | Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp is working on a new update that will bring a feature to transcribe voice messages to all Android users. The feature has so far been limited to Google Messages on Pixel devices.

The feature has been under development for some time, but it appears this is now ready for primetime and will be rolling out in several languages, a report from 9to5Google said.

When the feature goes live, WhatsApp will show a pop-up to confirm that transcripts are available for incoming voice messages.

To make use of the features, users will have to download a language pack or voice message transcription first. The feature reportedly supports just five languages as of now. These include English, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian and Hindi.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Once a language pack is downloaded, the audio will be analysed before a transcript is produced. Transcripts will be generated and stored on the device, while voice messages will remain encrypted.

The feature is being rolled out to select users enrolled in the beta program and should see wider rollout in the coming weeks.

