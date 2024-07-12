GIFT a SubscriptionGift
WhatsApp users to get voice message transcription soon: Report  

WhatsApp’s latest beta is bringing voice message transcriptions, a feature limited to Google Messages on Pixel devices, to all Android users 

Updated - July 12, 2024 01:11 pm IST

Published - July 12, 2024 12:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
WhatsApp is working on a new update that will bring a feature to transcribe voice messages to all Android users.

WhatsApp is working on a new update that will bring a feature to transcribe voice messages to all Android users.

WhatsApp is working on a new update that will bring a feature to transcribe voice messages to all Android users. The feature has so far been limited to Google Messages on Pixel devices.

The feature has been under development for some time, but it appears this is now ready for primetime and will be rolling out in several languages, a report from 9to5Google said.

When the feature goes live, WhatsApp will show a pop-up to confirm that transcripts are available for incoming voice messages.

To make use of the features, users will have to download a language pack or voice message transcription first. The feature reportedly supports just five languages as of now. These include English, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian and Hindi.

Once a language pack is downloaded, the audio will be analysed before a transcript is produced. Transcripts will be generated and stored on the device, while voice messages will remain encrypted.

The feature is being rolled out to select users enrolled in the beta program and should see wider rollout in the coming weeks.

