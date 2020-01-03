Internet

WhatsApp users in India sent 20 billion messages on New Year s Eve

WhatsApp data showed that of the 100 billion messages sent worldwide, more than 12 billion were picture messages sent around the world on New Year’s Eve

WhatsApp data showed that of the 100 billion messages sent worldwide, more than 12 billion were picture messages sent around the world on New Year’s Eve   | Photo Credit: AFP

more-in

Worldwide, a record-breaking 100 billion messages were sent via the private messaging app on New Year’s Eve

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has revealed that during the 24 hours leading up to midnight on New Years Eve, over 20 billion messages were sent via the private messaging app in India alone. WhatsApp has over 40 crore users in India.

Worldwide, a record-breaking 100 billion messages were sent via the private messaging app on New Year’s Eve.

In WhatsApp’s 10-year history, December 31, 2019, saw more messages sent than on any previous day.

WhatsApp data also showed that of the 100 billion messages sent, more than 12 billion were picture messages sent around the world on New Year’s Eve.

It seems fair to assume that a very large number of the messages sent on December 31 were wishing someone a ‘Happy New Year’

The top five most popular WhatsApp features with its users worldwide over the course of 2019 were text messaging, status, picture messaging, calling and voice notes.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Internet
telecommunication service
technology (general)
wireless technology
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 3, 2020 1:49:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/internet/whatsapp-users-in-india-sent-20-billion-messages-on-new-year-s-eve/article30468619.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY