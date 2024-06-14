ADVERTISEMENT

WhatsApp updates video call features, group calls will now support up to 32 participants  

Updated - June 14, 2024 02:47 pm IST

Published - June 14, 2024 02:37 pm IST

WhatsApp updated the video calling experience across devices with improved screen sharing with audio support and new speaker spotlight feature 

The Hindu Bureau

WhatsApp updated the video calling experience across devices. | Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp updated the video calling features across devices by adding audio support in screen sharing, introducing a new speaker spotlight feature. The instant-messaging platform also improved support for video call participants to up to 32 people.

WhatsApp added screen sharing support for video last year, and with the new update the feature will support audio share alongside the screen. This will allow users to watch videos with contacts on a WhatsApp call.

The platform further expanded the limit of participants in video calls, increasing it to 32 people on a single video call. Earlier, the platform supported 32-people on mobile devices while Windows and macOS users were limited to 16 and 18 participants, respectively.

The updates also introduced a speaker spotlight feature that will automatically highlight the participant who is talking on a video call and make them appear first on the screen.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The update also brings Meta Low Bitrate (MLow) codec to the platform which will improve call reliability even if a user has poor network connection or is using an older device.

The MLow codec is currently available on Instagram and Messenger calls and aims to improve the calling feature across Meta platforms.

