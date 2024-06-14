GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

WhatsApp updates video call features, group calls will now support up to 32 participants  

WhatsApp updated the video calling experience across devices with improved screen sharing with audio support and new speaker spotlight feature 

Updated - June 14, 2024 02:47 pm IST

Published - June 14, 2024 02:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
WhatsApp updated the video calling experience across devices.

WhatsApp updated the video calling experience across devices. | Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp updated the video calling features across devices by adding audio support in screen sharing, introducing a new speaker spotlight feature. The instant-messaging platform also improved support for video call participants to up to 32 people.

WhatsApp added screen sharing support for video last year, and with the new update the feature will support audio share alongside the screen. This will allow users to watch videos with contacts on a WhatsApp call.

The platform further expanded the limit of participants in video calls, increasing it to 32 people on a single video call. Earlier, the platform supported 32-people on mobile devices while Windows and macOS users were limited to 16 and 18 participants, respectively.

The updates also introduced a speaker spotlight feature that will automatically highlight the participant who is talking on a video call and make them appear first on the screen.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The update also brings Meta Low Bitrate (MLow) codec to the platform which will improve call reliability even if a user has poor network connection or is using an older device.

The MLow codec is currently available on Instagram and Messenger calls and aims to improve the calling feature across Meta platforms.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / World / social networking

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.