WhatsApp to give context card if someone adds you in anonymous group

WhatsApp on Tuesday announced that it is rolling out a new feature that will help users to stay safe in group messaging. The instant messaging platform will start giving a context card about the group to protect and safeguards users if someone unknown adds you to any group which you do not know.

“This includes who added you, how recent the group was created, and who created it,” said WhatsApp.

WhatsApp aim to provide users with an option whether to stay or leave the group and review some of the safety tools available to stay safe and secure.

“This is particularly helpful if you just met someone or a group of people, and haven’t yet saved them in your contacts – or it can help confirm whether or not it’s a group you know or want to be in,” added WhatsApp.

This is in addition to already existing features like silencing unknown callers, chat lock, in-app privacy check-up, and controlling who can add you to groups.

WhatsApp says this new update has already begun rolling out to both Android and iOS users and will be available to all in the coming weeks.

