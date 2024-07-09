GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

WhatsApp to give context card if someone adds you in anonymous group

WhatsApp has already begun rolling out this new update to both Android and iOS users

Updated - July 09, 2024 09:48 pm IST

Published - July 09, 2024 09:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
WhatsApp to give context card if someone adds you in anonymous group

WhatsApp to give context card if someone adds you in anonymous group | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

WhatsApp on Tuesday announced that it is rolling out a new feature that will help users to stay safe in group messaging. The instant messaging platform will start giving a context card about the group to protect and safeguards users if someone unknown adds you to any group which you do not know.

“This includes who added you, how recent the group was created, and who created it,” said WhatsApp.

WhatsApp is testing an AI feature that can analyse and edit images

WhatsApp aim to provide users with an option whether to stay or leave the group and review some of the safety tools available to stay safe and secure.

“This is particularly helpful if you just met someone or a group of people, and haven’t yet saved them in your contacts – or it can help confirm whether or not it’s a group you know or want to be in,” added WhatsApp.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

WhatsApp is working on a new sticker feature: Report

This is in addition to already existing features like silencing unknown callers, chat lock, in-app privacy check-up, and controlling who can add you to groups.

WhatsApp says this new update has already begun rolling out to both Android and iOS users and will be available to all in the coming weeks.

Related stories

Related Topics

gadgets (general) / internet / technology (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.