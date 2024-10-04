WhatsApp rolls out private mentions, likes and reshare in Status  

Meta owned WhatsApp regularly introduces new features in its instant messaging platform. The latest addition to features in the app now includes the ability to like a Status, reshare it, and add private mentions.

WhatsApp Status like

Users can now tap on a Status to like it. Liking a Status on WhatsApp will show a lttle heart icon next to the user’s name. WhatsApp says likes will be private, and only the user whose Status has been liked will be able to see it.

Private mentions in WhatsApp

The instant-messaging platform will also allow users to mention specific people in their WhatsApp Status to make sure they can see it.

When a user mentions someone, they will receive a notification. However, the mention will be private and will not be visible to everyone. Additionally, users will have the option to reshare the Status with their own audience if they want to.

The features are being rolled out globally and will enhance the messaging platform’s ability to keep users engaged. The additions appear to be similar in their style and execution to similar features available on Instagram.

