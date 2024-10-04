GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

WhatsApp rolls out private mentions, likes and reshare in Status  

WhatsApp is rolling out new updates for its Status including the ability to like, reshare and add private mentions  

Updated - October 04, 2024 12:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
WhatsApp is rolling out private mentions, likes and reshare in Status.

WhatsApp is rolling out private mentions, likes and reshare in Status. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Meta owned WhatsApp regularly introduces new features in its instant messaging platform. The latest addition to features in the app now includes the ability to like a Status, reshare it, and add private mentions.

WhatsApp Status like

Users can now tap on a Status to like it. Liking a Status on WhatsApp will show a lttle heart icon next to the user’s name. WhatsApp says likes will be private, and only the user whose Status has been liked will be able to see it.

How to make UPI payment with WhatsApp

Private mentions in WhatsApp

The instant-messaging platform will also allow users to mention specific people in their WhatsApp Status to make sure they can see it.

When a user mentions someone, they will receive a notification. However, the mention will be private and will not be visible to everyone. Additionally, users will have the option to reshare the Status with their own audience if they want to.

The features are being rolled out globally and will enhance the messaging platform’s ability to keep users engaged. The additions appear to be similar in their style and execution to similar features available on Instagram.

Published - October 04, 2024 12:25 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

internet / technology (general) / World

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.