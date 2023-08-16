ADVERTISEMENT

WhatsApp rolls out AI stickers, community group suggestions for Beta users

August 16, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST

WhatsApp has started rolling out ‘AI generated Stickers’ and a ‘Community Group suggestions’ feature for its Beta users.

The Hindu Bureau

WhatsApp has started rolling out ‘AI generated Stickers’ and a ‘Community Group suggestions’ feature for its Beta users. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

WhatsApp has started rolling out ‘AI generated Stickers’ and a ‘Community Group suggestions’ feature for its Beta users as per reports by WABetaInfo. 

The AI Stickers features is currently limited to a small group of beta testers and can be accessed through the Google Play Beta Program as part of version 2.23.17.14.

This feature will allow users to create and share stickers powered by AI technology. Users will be able to view a new “Create” button when opening the keyboard within the sticker tab.

Making use of the same, one can input a description to trigger the generation of relevant AI stickers. These stickers are created using secure AI technology from Meta.

If any sticker is deemed inappropriate or harmful, it can be reported to Meta. Furthermore, these stickers bear a unique identifier, making them distinguishable from manually crafted stickers. The feature should roll out to more users in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp is also rolling out a new ‘Communities’ feature with its WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.17.15 .This feature will allow users to recommend groups to add to a community.

This way, community members can bring in new groups that share their interests. Community administrators will have a special section where all the recommended groups will be listed.

To suggest a group, community members just need to go to the community screen, view its groups, and use the provided button to add a new group. However, these suggested groups need approval from admins before they become part of the community.

