WhatsApp rival adds scheduled voice chats, new web versions

Android users can also download the app directly from Telegram’s website instead of the Google Play store, the company added

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Messaging app Telegram said it will now allow users to schedule voice calls, a month after it introduced a Clubhouse-like audio chatting feature. Group and channel admins can set a particular time and date for audio conversations, along with reminders, the company said in a statement.

The Dubai-based app added a twist to the voice chat feature it rolled out last year, allowing users to participate in live audio conversations in Telegram channels, much like in the Clubhouse app.

Users can now also set up mini profiles to let other listeners identify through their profile photo and display name. Users can also edit their details without leaving the conversation, Telegram noted.

The WhatsApp rival has also introduced two new web versions, both supporting animated stickers, dark mode, and chat mode. These versions are standalone and do not require the phone nearby or connected to the Internet, unlike rival WhatsApp that requires internet connectivity in both the phone and desktop. It will also support web-based video calls soon, Founder Pavel Durov said in a separate statement.

Also Read | Abu Dhabi funds invest $150 million in Telegram messaging app

The company will also enable group video calls in the app next month, Durov added.

Additionally, Android users can also download the app directly from Telegram’s website instead of the Google Play store, the company added.

Other new features include an improved video player and new Android animations.