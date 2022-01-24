WhatsApp may soon allow chat history migration from Android to iOS

24 January 2022 15:38 IST

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature that would allow users to move their chat history from Android to iOS devices, according to a report by WABetaInfo.

The feature, which is said to be under development, was spotted in WhatsApp’s new beta build for iOS (22.2.74) and could be made available to users in a future update.

The Meta-owned messaging service already lets users transfer chats from iOS devices to some Android smartphones. Last September, WhatsApp started rolling out the ability to move chat history from iOS to Samsung device running Android 10 or higher. Later, it collaborated with Google to expand the feature to a greater number of Android devices, including Pixel phones, as well as other smartphones with Android 12.

The Android to iOS chat history migration process could require using the Move to iOS app with users connecting their devices using a USB-C to Lightning cable. Based on the screenshots in the report, it appears the cross-platform messaging service would require users’ permission to for importing their chat history prior to starting the transfer process. Users may also have to keep the app open and their phone unlocked.

WhatsApp had said the ability to “transfer chat history from one operating system to another when switching phones” is one of the most requested features and added that the process happens without users’ messages being sent to WhatsApp.