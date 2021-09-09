WhatsApp may add new options to its privacy settings, report says

09 September 2021 17:24 IST

The networking app is planning to introduce “My contacts except…” option in "Last seen" setting to allow users to disable sharing information with specific contacts.

WhatsApp is working on updating its privacy settings in both iOS and Android, Wabetainfo reported.

The networking app is planning to introduce “My contacts except…” option in "Last seen" setting to allow users to disable sharing information with specific contacts, the web portal said.

Selected contacts will not be able to see when a particular user was last active on whatsapp. They cannot see the users' “profile picture” and “about” as well.

This feature has been under development and may soon be available in both iOS and Android devices, Wabetainfo noted.

WhatsApp implemented three privacy settings several years ago to allow users to decide who can see their profile information. They were given options to allow all, none or some users to view the data. This was available in two of the three settings options.

If the new update roles out, users can limit who can see their last seen information.