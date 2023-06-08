WhatsApp introduces Channels: what is it

June 08, 2023 03:57 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced the Channels feature for WhatsApp that will allow users to easily follow other people and organisations, based on their interests. The feature will enable users to privately receive updates from those they follow.

Channels are a one-way broadcast tool for admins to send text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls. WhatsApp is also building a searchable directory, where users will be able to find Channels to follow, based on their hobbies and other interests.

Users will be able to access Channels in a new tab called Updates. The new Updates tab will be home to channels that you choose to follow. You can also access a channel from invite links sent via chats and e-mails.

A Channel admin’s phone number or profile photo will not be shown to their followers. Also, following a Channel will not reveal users’ phone numbers to the admin or other followers.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

WhatsApp says that channel history will only be saved on their servers for up to 30 days. Admins will also have the option to block screenshots and forwards from their channel.

Additionally, admins will have the option to decide who can follow their channel and whether they want their channel to be discoverable in the directory or not.

It is important to note that Channels won’t be end-to-end encrypted as the feature is aimed at reaching a wide audience.

The company also stated they are exploring options to introduce end-to-end encryption for limited audiences, such as a non-profit or health organisation.

The all-new Channels feature will first be released in Colombia and Singapore. WhatsApp hopes to build on and adapt the experience before making the feature widely available.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.