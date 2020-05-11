Internet

WhatsApp for web to integrate with Messenger Rooms soon

According to the report, the new feature would be available to WhatsApp users via future updates

According to the report, the new feature would be available to WhatsApp users via future updates   | Photo Credit: AFP

According to a report from WABetaInfo, a shortcut for Messenger Rooms has been spotted on the WhatsApp Web version 2.2019.6

Facebook launched a video-conferencing tool ‘Messenger Rooms’ last month to take on Zoom and other video platforms and now, a new report has claimed that ‘Messenger Rooms’ shortcut will soon be available on Facebook-owned WhatsApp’s Web version.

According to a report from WABetaInfo, a shortcut for Messenger Rooms has been spotted on the WhatsApp Web version 2.2019.6.

It will enable users to connect with their friends and family via Messenger Rooms from their PCs and laptops.

Thee shortcut will appear under the Attach button along with other options. However, this new version hasn’t been rolled out to all users yet in your WhatsApp Web and Desktop update as it is under development.

According to the report, the new feature would be available to WhatsApp users via future updates.

Last month, Facebook had announced Messenger Rooms that allows group video calls of up to 50 people with no time limit.

People can create a room right from Messenger or Facebook, and invite anyone to join the video call, even if they don’t have a Facebook account.

In Facebook Messenger Rooms, the users can post links in their News Feed or in Groups or event pages.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 11, 2020 1:16:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/internet/whatsapp-for-web-to-integrate-with-messenger-rooms-soon/article31555753.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY