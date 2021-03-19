Facebook services suffer global outage with Instagram down for nearly a million

File photo for representation.

19 March 2021 23:22 IST

Several users took to Twitter to complain about the outage, with #whatsappoutage trending in many countries, including India.

Facebook said on March 19 its services were being affected by a number of issues, after nearly a million people across the world reported problems with its photo-sharing app Instagram.

"Multiple teams are working on it (the outage), and we'll update you when we can," Facebook's gaming unit said in a tweet.

According to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger all went down at around 5.30 p.m. GMT (11 p.m. IST) on March 19. However shortly after 6 p.m. GMT (11.30 p.m. IST), several Whatsapp users said on social media that they were able to again send messages on the app. Instagram also came back after about an hour.

Downdetector showed there were nearly 1 million incidents of people reporting issues with Instagram, while nearly 20,000 users posted about problems with WhatsApp on the website.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outages might be affecting a larger number of users.