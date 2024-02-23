February 23, 2024 01:30 pm | Updated 02:21 pm IST

A Blue or Baal Aadhaar card is an identification document issued to children under five. Introduced in 2018, the Aadhaar card for kids does not record any biometric information. It is called blue Aadhaar because of its blue colour, instead of the white rectangular card issued to adults.

Aadhaar cards serve as an important tool for the identification of individuals, especially when availing of government-provided social welfare schemes. Aadhaar cards are also demanded by various government and private sector organisations to accurately gather data associated with an individual.

As with the normal Aadhaar cards issued for adults, the Blue Aadhaar card contains a 12-digit unique identification number for the child, along with other relevant information like the parent’s name permanent address, and other demographic details.

A Blue Aadhaar is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and can come in handy when registering a child for admission to a school or availing benefits under government schemes.

How to apply for Blue Aadhaar Parents can visit the UIDAI website to begin the registration process. Head to the Aadhaar card registration option Enter the child’s name, parent’s phone number, and other relevant information and select a slot for a visit to the UIDAI enrollment centre. Visit the enrollment centre with the child. Here, a picture of the child will be taken for the card. The parent’s information along with the Aadhaar card, address proof, and the child’s birth certificate will also be checked to verify the information provided. Once the information is verified, a message will be sent to the parent’s registered mobile number about the completion of the process. Parents will be issued an acknowledgment slip, and the Blue Aadhaar card will be issued in the child’s name within 60 days (about 2 months) of verification.

Children who already have a Blue Aadhaar are required to visit their nearest enrolment centre once they turn five to update their information. Here their biometric data -- ten fingers print , iris scan, and facial photographs -- is collected.

Biometric information is updated once again when kids turn 15. On both occasions, updates to the Aadhaar card are made free of cost by UIDAI. If the information is not updated when the child turns 5 and again when they turn 15, the card will become invalid.

