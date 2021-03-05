From current affairs to social change: here’s what Indian women talked most about on Twitter

05 March 2021 13:24 IST

Just six years ago a study by Observer Research Foundation highlighted that women in India are underrepresented in Twitter’s political conversations. That seems to be changing as a recent survey commissioned by the microblogging platform shows Indian women discuss diverse topics on the platform, ranging from current affairs to social change.

Twitter analysed over 5 lakh accounts of women across 19 Indian cities between January 2019 and February 2021 to understand what they enjoyed talking about on the platform, and they found passion and interests topped conversation themes, with fashion, books, beauty, sports and entertainment being the most talked-about topics.

More than 40% women said they discovered a new interest on Twitter and those from Guwahati, Pune and Lucknow tweet the most about their passions.

A fourth of women turn to the platform to stay informed of current affairs, and those from Guwahati and Delhi are leading the list. Topics that dominated conversations in the category include ‘COVID-19’, ‘Delhi Elections 2020’ and ‘Student Exams’.

Women have also turned to Twitter to share their professional and personal victories. Users from Chennai, Kolkata and Madurai tweeted the most about both small and big wins, the survey noted.

Nearly 37% women said they have made real-life friendships on the platform. Women from Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad have tweeted the most to make personal connections. Some have also used the platform to come together with other women with similar interests, creating several hashtags including #WomenInScience and #WomenInMarketing.

A large number of women have posted tweets to empower through online movements, and those from Bengaluru, Guwahati and Delhi tweeted the most about social issues.

Some women also tweet about challenges like working from home and being a single mom. This has helped them build connections by sharing experiences, the company noted.

Other common conversation themes include showcasing creative interests like photography, dance and poetry to a virtual audience.