Western Digital reports network security incident

April 03, 2023 04:42 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST

Western Digital Corp reported a network security incident after a breach in some systems disrupted parts of its business operations

Reuters

Western Digital reported a network security incident saying  said it may cause further disruption to its business operations. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Data storage devices maker Western Digital Corp on Monday said it is looking into a network security incident, after a breach in some systems disrupted parts of its business operations.

The unauthorized party obtained certain data from its systems, and Western Digital is working to understand the nature and scope of that data, the company said in a statement.

Google spots spyware campaigns targeting Android, iOS, and Chrome

The company said the incident may cause further disruption to its business operations, and is implementing measures to secure the operations, including taking systems and services offline.

The company also said it is working with law enforcement authorities, following its own investigation with outside security and forensic experts.

